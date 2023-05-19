European markets open higher as U.S. debt ceiling talks continue

European markets opened higher Friday as U.S. debt ceiling talks boost investor sentiment. German stocks extended the previous day's gains, with the DAX index having hit its highest point since January 2022 Thursday.

The pan-European Stoxx index was up 0.3% at the start of trading, with all sectors and major bourses in the green. Mining stocks led gains with a 1.1% uptick, followed by tech stocks, which were up 0.6%.