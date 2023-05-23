Ukraine war live updates: Russia says 'counter-terrorism' operation ongoing in Belgorod after attack; Kyiv denies involvement

The governor of Russia's Belgorod border region said Tuesday that a "counter-terrorism operation" was ongoing following an armed attack yesterday that Russia blamed on Ukraine, calling it the work of "saboteurs."

Kyiv has denied any involvement in the incident, noting that anti-Putin militias known as the "Freedom of Russia" Legion and the "Russian Volunteer Corps" have claimed responsibility for the raid on the district of Grayvoron that lies on the border with Ukraine.

Several people were injured and several houses and a local administrative building were damaged in what the region's Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov described on Telegram as shelling and drone attacks. One woman died in the evacuation of the district, he said.

Images were also posted on Russian social media channels purportedly showing a plume of smoke after an alleged strike near an FSB security service building in Belgorod, although CNBC and NBC have not been able to verify the footage.

Gladkov said that a "clean-up" operation was being carried out by the Russian Defense Ministry and law enforcement agencies, telling residents of the area that they could not return to their homes yet.