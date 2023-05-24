LIVE UPDATES
European markets head for negative open as U.S. debt ceiling talks stumble
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European markets are heading for a lower open Wednesday as market sentiment continues to be rattled by stumbling U.S. debt ceiling talks.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he had a "productive" discussion with President Joe Biden on Monday, but there were few indicators of progress made in negotiations on Tuesday.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen previously warned lawmakers that a default in early June is "highly likely." U.S. stock futures were flat overnight, while Asia-Pacific markets mostly slid Wednesday.
— Ganesh Rao
— Weizhen Tan
European markets: Here are the opening calls
European markets are expected to open in negative territory Wednesday.
The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 32 points lower at 7,727, Germany's DAX 74 points lower at 16,074, France's CAC 37 points lower at 7,345 and Italy's FTSE MIB 124 points lower at 27,074, according to data from IG.
Earnings are set to come from M&S, SSE, Aviva and Julius Baer. Data releases include U.K. inflation figures for April and Germany's Ifo survey of current business conditions.
— Holly Ellyatt