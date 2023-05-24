European markets head for negative open as U.S. debt ceiling talks stumble

European markets are heading for a lower open Wednesday as market sentiment continues to be rattled by stumbling U.S. debt ceiling talks.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he had a "productive" discussion with President Joe Biden on Monday, but there were few indicators of progress made in negotiations on Tuesday.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen previously warned lawmakers that a default in early June is "highly likely." U.S. stock futures were flat overnight, while Asia-Pacific markets mostly slid Wednesday.