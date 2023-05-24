Young adults are taking longer to reach 'key life milestones' impacting finances later, analysis shows

Young adults in the United States are taking longer to reach "key life milestones," including financial independence from parents and living on their own, compared to four decades ago, according to a Pew Research Center analysis released on Tuesday.

In 2021, adults who were 21 were less likely to have a full-time job; be financially independent, living on their own or married; or have children than their predecessors from 1980.

Today's young adults are closer to full-time employment and financial independence by age 25, the analysis of Census Bureau data shows. Financial independence is defined as having a single income of at least 150% of the poverty level.

In 2021, some 39% of 21-year-olds were working full-time, compared to nearly two-thirds in 1980. And only one-quarter were financially independent of their parents, versus more than 40% in 1980, the analysis found.

There are a couple of reasons for differences between each group, including higher college enrollment over the past 40 years, said Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate. Today, nearly half of 21-year-olds are in college, while only 31% were enrolled in 1980, according to the Pew Research report.

Today's cohort may also face other challenges.

"I would argue that young adults now are facing much higher costs for housing," buying a car, food and gas, Rossman said. "So, I think there's a strong inflation component."