Ukraine war live updates: Putin says 'neocolonial' world order will end; F-16 jets on the wishlist as Ukraine and allies meet

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Moscow's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov both blamed the West for creating global insecurity and instability.

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, Putin said Wednesday that the world was becoming increasingly unstable and that "new centers of tension are emerging."

Speaking at a high-level meeting in Russia on security issues, Putin said rising instability was due to individual countries and associations trying "to preserve, retain their dominance, impose their own rules, completely ignoring the sovereignty, national interests, traditions of other states."

"All this is accompanied by a buildup of military potential, unceremonious interference in the internal affairs of other countries," he said, "as well as attempts to extract unilateral advantages from the energy and food crises provoked by a number of Western states."

Speaking at the same event, Lavrov, Russia's foreign minister, said the West wanted to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia and claimed NATO weapons for Ukraine were being spread beyond the country's borders.

"The collective West does not hide its intention to inflict a strategic defeat on us. The Kyiv regime is being used as an anti-Russian battering ram, which is being pumped up with NATO weapons. At the same time, part of the Western supplies — and an increasing part — are spreading uncontrollably around the world," he said, according to a Tass news agency report.

Russia invaded Ukraine 15 months ago in a bid to overthrow the pro-Western government in Kyiv and regain its influence over the former Soviet republic. Western countries rallied around Ukraine to provide it with military and financial aid to help it defend itself against its neighbor.

— Holly Ellyatt