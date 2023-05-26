Asia markets set to rise after Wall Street sees tech rally

A pedestrian looks at an electronic quotation board showing numbers of the Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo on September 11, 2020.

Asia-Pacific markets are mostly set to rise ahead after Wall Street saw a tech rally led by Nvidia, and U.S. negotiators moved closer to a debt ceiling deal with just a week to go before the government faces a potential default.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 is set to rise above the 31,000 level after marking a 33-year high earlier. The futures contract in Chicago was at 31,035, and its counterpart in Osaka was at 31,070 against its last close of 30,801.13. Japan will also release inflation figures for Tokyo today.

In Australia, futures for the S&P/ASX 200 were at 7,150, higher than the index's last close of 7,138.2. The country will publish retail sales figures for May.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is closed for a holiday, after hitting its lowest level this year on Thursday.