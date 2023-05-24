Dow futures slip as Fitch places United States' AAA rating on negative watch: Live updates

Dow futures slipped Wednesday night after Fitch Ratings placed the United States' AAA rating on a negative rating watch. Meanwhile, Nasdaq 100 futures rallied after a strong earnings beat from Nvidia.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 60 points, or 0.18%. Meanwhile, Nasdaq 100 futures jumped 1.4%, and S&P 500 futures gained 0.45%.

Fitch Ratings put the U.S.' AAA long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating on a negative watch. The rating agency said the ongoing debt ceiling negotiations have raised the risks that the government could miss payments on some of its obligations. However, Fitch said it still expects a resolution before the X-date.

Nvidia shares surged 25% in extended trading after the artificial intelligence beneficiary gave stronger-than-expected revenue guidance for its fiscal second quarter, while also reporting beats on the top and bottom line in the previous quarter.

On the other hand, Snowflake shares tumbled 12% after hours. The cloud computing company gave weaker-than-expected product revenue guidance for the fiscal second quarter.