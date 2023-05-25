European markets head for cautiously higher open as debt ceiling talks overshadow sentiment

European markets are heading for a cautiously higher open Thursday, reversing negative sentiment seen yesterday on the back of ongoing U.S. debt ceiling negotiations.

Dow futures slipped Wednesday night after Fitch Ratings placed the United States' AAA rating on a negative rating watch, saying the debt ceiling negotiations have raised the risks that the government could miss payments on some of its obligations. However, Fitch said it still expects a resolution to be found; U.S. debt ceiling negotiations continue.

Elsewhere, Asia-Pacific markets are largely lower amid lingering concerns over debt ceiling negotiations and as the Bank of Korea held its benchmark interest rate steady for the third consecutive time.