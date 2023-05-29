Europe markets open higher after U.S. debt ceiling deal

France's CAC 40 and Germany's DAX were both up 0.5% in early trade. Sectors were all cautiously higher or flat, with autos and banks leading gains.

European stock markets opened higher Monday after U.S. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reached a deal to raise the nation's debt ceiling.

European stocks are coming off the back of a choppy week in which the Stoxx 600 index fell to an eight-week low before clawing back some losses Friday as tech stocks rallied on Nvidia 's blockbuster results .

U.K. markets are closed on Monday for a bank holiday. U.S. markets are closed for Memorial Day.

U.S. political leaders must now gather enough bipartisan support to pass the debt ceiling bill in Congress before the June 5 deadline to avoid a federal default.

With negotiators hurriedly drafting the wording, the U.S. House of Representatives could vote as soon as Wednesday, followed by the Senate later in the week, AP reported.

While the debt ceiling deal is likely to calm market jitters, and with a strong earnings season out of the way, investors now turn their attention to the economic outlook and path of interest rates.

While the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of England had been widely expected to pause rate hikes and look at when to pivot, recent data has complicated the picture for all three.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed even as Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed to trade at the highest levels since July 1990.

Elsewhere, the Turkish lira slumped to a near-record low after incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan secured reelection.