European markets higher with U.S. debt ceiling talks in final stages

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.4% in early trade after falling to its lowest level since early April through three negative sessions. All sectors bar telecom climbed, with mining stocks rocketing 2.64% higher and autos up 0.88%.

European stock markets opened higher Friday as talks to raise the U.S. debt ceiling reached their crucial final week.

Investors are still closely watching U.S. negotiations over the deal, which are progressing but in a "sensitive phase," according to Republican negotiator Rep. Patrick McHenry.

Tech stocks were buoyed on Thursday by artificial intelligence beneficiary Nvidia 's strong results, with Dutch chip machine maker ASML ending the day almost 5% higher and the Nasdaq Composite rallying 1.7%.

Asia-Pacific markets mostly rode the positive momentum into Friday, though mainland Chinese markets were lower.

U.S. stock futures were lower as investors monitored the debt ceiling talks and waited for data releases on personal consumer expenditures, personal income, consumer spending and sentiment and durable goods.