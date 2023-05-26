LIVE UPDATES
European markets higher with U.S. debt ceiling talks in final stages
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European stock markets opened higher Friday as talks to raise the U.S. debt ceiling reached their crucial final week.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.4% in early trade after falling to its lowest level since early April through three negative sessions. All sectors bar telecom climbed, with mining stocks rocketing 2.64% higher and autos up 0.88%.
Investors are still closely watching U.S. negotiations over the deal, which are progressing but in a "sensitive phase," according to Republican negotiator Rep. Patrick McHenry.
Tech stocks were buoyed on Thursday by artificial intelligence beneficiary Nvidia's strong results, with Dutch chip machine maker ASML ending the day almost 5% higher and the Nasdaq Composite rallying 1.7%.
Asia-Pacific markets mostly rode the positive momentum into Friday, though mainland Chinese markets were lower.
U.S. stock futures were lower as investors monitored the debt ceiling talks and waited for data releases on personal consumer expenditures, personal income, consumer spending and sentiment and durable goods.
Europe stocks open higher
European stock markets regained some positive momentum early Friday, with the benchmark Stoxx 600 index up 0.4% at 8:30 a.m. London time.
The U.K.'s FTSE 100 climbed 0.4%, while Germany's DAX and France's CAC were up 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively.
— Jenni Reid
UK retail sales show monthly rise
U.K. retail sales volumes were up 0.5% on the prior month in April, the Office for National Statistics said Friday.
Economists polled by Reuters expected a 0.3% rise following a 1.2% decline in volumes in March.
However, volumes were down by 3% from the year before as the amount spent by consumers rose by 4.7%, showing the impact of inflation on shoppers.
Ashley Webb, U.K. economist at Capital Economics, said better weather, rises in state pension, welfare payments and minimum wage, and a government cost-of-living payment to low-income households likely boosted the monthly figure.
"Overall, while the outlook for retail sales appears to be improving, we expect further rises in interest rates, from 4.50% now to a peak of 5.25%, and for them to stay high until late next year. That will mean real consumer spending is more likely to decline later this year than rise," Webb added.
— Jenni Reid
European markets: Here are the opening calls
— Weizhen Tan
Biden, Congressional leaders are nearing a deal on raising the debt ceiling
Congressional leaders and President Joe Biden were close to a preliminary agreement to raise the debt ceiling on Thursday, according to a report from Reuters citing people familiar with the matter.
Progress between Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is pinned to $70 billion in discretionary spending, the report said.
— Brian Evans
Fed's Collins says officials are 'at or near' a pause in hikes
Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins thinks the central bank where it stop increasing interest rates.
In a speech delivered Thursday to graduates from the Community College of Rhode Island, Collins indicated she's seeing "signs of moderation" from inflation that could negate the need for future hikes.
"I believe we may be at, or near, the point where monetary policy can pause raising interest rates. This will provide an opportunity to more fully assess the impact of the actions taken to date and the general tightening of credit conditions on economic activity," she said in prepared remarks.
Markets pricing, however, has shifted, with the expectation now that the Fed will raise a quarter percentage point by the July meeting.
—Jeff Cox