Europe markets open lower ahead of House vote on U.S. debt ceiling

European stock markets opened lower Wednesday as jitters remained over the U.S. debt ceiling bill ahead of the June 5 deadline. The Stoxx 600 index was down 0.65% in early trade, with autos stocks falling 1.3% and industrials down 1.2%. Utilities continued to benefit from a move toward defensives as the only sector in the green, up 0.1%.

European markets



After passing a key procedural vote in the House Rules Committee on Tuesday, the Fiscal Responsibility Act is provisionally scheduled to face a floor vote in the Republican-majority House around 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday. It then needs to pass the Democratic-controlled Senate before Monday, when the U.S. Treasury predicts it will not have enough money to meet its debt obligations. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office on Tuesday estimated the bill would see budget deficits "reduced by about $1.5 trillion" over the next decade, in line with party projections — potentially providing it with additional support.