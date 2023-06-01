Europe stocks set to open higher after hitting two-month low; U.S. debt ceiling bill clears House

European stock markets were set to open higher Thursday as the drama over the U.S. debt ceiling bill looked to be in its final stages.

The bill to raise the U.S. debt limit and cap government spending passed by 314-117 in the House of Representatives late Wednesday. Lawmakers hope it will now clear the Democratic-controlled Senate within 48 hours, ahead of the June 5 deadline for avoiding a potential default.

It follows weeks of political wrangling that has weighed on markets but not sparked broad panic, with a deal always considered the most likely outcome. U.S. stock futures were slightly lower overnight.

Europe's Stoxx 600 dropped 1.1% on Wednesday to its lowest level for two months. The benchmark index fell 3.19% in May, according to Eikon data, amid uncertainty over the strength of China's economic rebound and shifting rate hike expectations.

May was also notable for a rally in technology stocks. Better than expected results from U.S. chipmaker Nvidia briefly sent the company to a $1 trillion valuation and took the Nasdaq Composite index to a 5.8% monthly gain. European tech and key players such as ASM International also saw a boost, with the sector up 6.71% for the month.

On Thursday, investors will be assessing flash euro zone inflation figures out at 10:00 a.m. London time.

Flash readings this week from Germany, France and Spain all showed slowdowns in price rises, significantly more than expected by analysts. Italian inflation came in higher than forecast but still declined.

Economists polled by Reuters expect a fall in headline euro zone inflation to 6.3% in May from 7% in April.