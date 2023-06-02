Arizona sets limits on construction around Phoenix as groundwater dwindles

Aerial views of new homes under construction in the Pinal County, AZ town of Florence Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.

Arizona will not allow new housing construction in the Phoenix area that depends on groundwater, a decision that comes as the state grapples with a multi-decade drought and diminishing water supplies.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, during a news briefing on Thursday, announced the restrictions that could impact the quickly expanding suburbs around Phoenix. The decision by the Arizona Department of Water Resources applies only to groundwater supplies and would not affect current homeowners who already have an assured water source.

A megadrought has generated the driest two decades in the West in at least 1,200 years, and human-caused climate change has helped to fuel the conditions. Water sources are declining across the U.S. West and restrictions on the Colorado River are impacting all sectors of the economy, including construction.

Earlier this year, Arizona projected that developers planning to build homes in the desert west of Phoenix don't have enough groundwater supplies to execute those plans.

The analysis found that roughly 4% of the area's demand for groundwater, nearly 4.9 million acre-feet, would not be met over the next 100 years. An acre-foot of water is about what two average households consume per year.

The decision would allow developers to continue to build in the affected areas but would require them to find alternatives to groundwater supplies. During a nationwide housing shortage, developers are hoping to build homes in growing metropolitan regions such as Phoenix despite water shortages.