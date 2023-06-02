'Everyone can see the reality' in Ukraine except for Putin, UK defense minister says

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy shake hands after a meeting, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 10, 2022.

British Defense Minister Ben Wallace on Friday said Vladimir Putin is "at risk of losing everything" if Russia does not withdraw its forces from Ukraine.

In a busy week for diplomacy, European leaders met in Moldova in recent days for the European Political Community summit, attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. NATO foreign ministers also met in Oslo to discuss short-term assistance to Ukraine in its defense against the Russian invasion, as well as a long-term plan for Ukraine's potential membership of the military alliance.

Defense ministers from around the world gathered in Singapore on Friday for the Shangri-La Dialogue Defense Summit. On its sidelines, Wallace told CNBC that the Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles recently supplied by the U.K. had given a "boost" to the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

He added that while there is no "magic bullet," the British government sees Ukraine gaining momentum.

"Russia, we see under continued pressure — it's running out of stocks. I think the reckless and illegal use of targeting critical national infrastructure, civilian areas, is actually a sign of desperation, it's not a sign of strength by the Russian regime, and so I'm optimistic for the future," Wallace told CNBC's Sri Jegarajah.

The Ukrainian capital Kyiv suffered aerial bombardment this week, although Russia denies specifically targeting civilians. Russian strikes have been documented against multiple hospitals, schools and theatres in various regions of Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion in February 2022. Last month, the UN estimated that more than 24,000 non-combatants had died over the past 15 months.

Moscow was meanwhile hit by drone strikes earlier this week, with President Vladimir Putin claiming the attacks targeted Russian civilians, while the country's foreign ministry vowed to respond with "the harshest possible measures."