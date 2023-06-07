Asia markets mixed after S&P 500 marks highest 2023 level; China's May trade figures in focus

Cargo ships stop at their berths to load and unload containers at the container terminal in Lianyungang Port, East China's Jiangsu province, June 5, 2023.

Asia-Pacific markets are trading mixed as the region looks to China's May trade data and a speech from Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe, a day after Australia's central bank defied expectations and raised its benchmark interest rate to its highest in 11 years.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.14%, ahead of Australia's first quarter GDP numbers. The country's economy is expected to expand 2.4% year-on-year, slightly slower than the 2.7% recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The rally in Japanese stocks seemed to have taken a pause with the Nikkei 225 slid 1.42%, leading losses in the region. The Topix saw a smaller loss of 1%.

South Korea's markets came back from a public holiday with a positive start, with the Kospi climbing 0.31% and the Kosdaq up by 0.9%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is set for a rebound after slipping slightly in Wednesday's session, with futures at 19,351 compared to the HSI's close of 19,099.28.