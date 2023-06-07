How GameStop's Ryan Cohen became the 'meme king'

In Reddit communities like R/Superstonk or R/BBBY, Chewy co-founder and GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen is often hailed as a hero, memorialized in face-swap memes or placed at the center of "tinfoil hat" theories.

"He is the god figure of the meme-stock community," said Evan, a Reddit user who spoke with CNBC on condition we not use his full name for fear of online retribution. "I'm worried that when they see someone talking about how Ryan Cohen isn't god and their conspiracy theories aren't correct, they will see a target that needs to be taken down for the better good. And on this spectrum of delusion -- because you must be delusional to believe in these conspiracy theories -- there will be people on the extreme end of that delusion."

The conspiracy theories Evan refers to can be traced to the beginning of the meme-stock movement in 2021 and to GameStop, the original meme stock.

Brandon, a Reddit user who also asked that we only use his first name, said he invested in GameStop because of the "craze that was happening" and how much attention the company was garnering on Reddit.

"This was a movement," said Brandon, who used to be a self-proclaimed "ape," a term Reddit users prescribe to stock traders on the site who stick together. "It wasn't just a bunch of people trying to get rich."

When Cohen joined the GameStop board in January 2021, and then assumed the role of chairman that June, he became a figurehead for the movement. Cohen, who rarely speaks publicly and does very little press, emerged as a regular subject of discussion in these online communities, and his every move began to be analyzed by Reddit users who were searching for investment clues.

Prior to jumping into GameStop, Cohen had co-founded pet food retailer Chewy and then became an activist investor.

Cohen "came across that he was on the side of retail investors," said Arfan, a Reddit user who invested in GameStop at the time.

When Cohen tweets, discussions ensue on Reddit, with users coming up with theories on when price movements will occur within their preferred stock holdings.