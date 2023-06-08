Trump indicted on seven criminal counts in classified documents case

- Former President Donald Trump has been indicted in federal court in connection with his retention of classified government documents after leaving the White House.
Former President Donald Trump has been indicted on seven federal criminal charges in connection with hundreds of classified government documents he retained after leaving the White House.
Trump himself disclosed the indictment in a series of posts on his Truth Social social media site on Thursday evening. He also said he has been summoned to appear in court in Miami on Tuesday.
NBC News soon after confirmed the indictment, which is the second time in recent months that Trump has been criminally charged. He remains under criminal investigation by the Department of Justice and a Georgia state prosecutor for his efforts to reverse his loss to President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.
The nature of the latest charges against Trump are not public, as the indictment is sealed for now.
Trump was first indicted by a New York state grand jury in March on charges of falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment to a porn star in 2016.
Trump, who is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is the only U.S. president, former or otherwise, ever to be criminally charged. A Trump political action committee immediately began fundraising off of news about the latest indictment.
In a video statement Thursday, Trump called the new charges "election interference at the highest level."
On Truth Social, Trump wrote, "I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States."
"I AM AN INNOCENT MAN! This is indeed a DARK DAY for the United States of America," he wrote.
Trump has been the focus of a federal criminal investigation since last year over his stonewalling of requests to return government records, including classified documents, after ending his term as president. By law, such records must be returned when a president leaves office.
Last August, FBI agents raided Trump's home at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, searching for records they believed would be there.
Agents found hundreds of documents marked classified.
A spokesman for special counsel Jack Smith, who has been leading the investigation for the Department of Justice, declined to comment to NBC News.
Trump in his social media posts wrote: "The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax, even though Joe Biden has 1850 Boxes at the University of Delaware, additional Boxes in Chinatown, D.C., with even more Boxes at the University of Pennsylvania, and documents strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette, and which is "secured" by only a garage door that is paper thin, and open much of the time."
"I have been summoned to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, at 3 PM," Trump wrote. "We are a Country in serious and rapid Decline, but together we will Make America Great Again!"
A White House spokesman declined to comment to NBC News, referring that request to the Department of Justice, "which conducts its criminal investigations independently."
