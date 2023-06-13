Trump indictment live updates: Former president to surrender in classified documents case

Donald Trump will surrender Tuesday on the first federal charges ever filed against a U.S. president, former or current.

Trump will head to federal court in Miami, where he is expected to be arraigned at 3 p.m. ET. The ex-president traveled to his Doral, Florida, golf club on Monday ahead of his surrender. Trump plans to go to his Bedminster, New Jersey, property after his day in court for a presidential fundraiser on the eve of his 77th birthday.

The leading 2024 Republican presidential candidate faces 37 counts related to allegations that he kept hundreds of classified documents after he left the White House and resisted efforts to return them to federal recordkeepers. Trump is charged with willful retention of national defense information; conspiracy to obstruct justice; withholding a document or record; corruptly concealing a document or record; concealing a document in a federal investigation; scheme to conceal; and false statements and representations.

Trump aide and co-defendant Walt Nauta is also set to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Tuesday marks the second time in a little over two months that Trump will be arraigned on criminal charges. He pleaded not guilty in April to 34 counts of falsifying business records. Those allegations stem from a Manhattan district attorney probe into a payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election to buy her silence about an alleged sexual tryst with Trump years earlier.

The former president faces more possible legal exposure beyond the two charged cases. Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith, who brought charges against Trump in the documents probe, is also investigating efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 election win.

Fani Willis, the district attorney in the Atlanta-area Fulton County, is also probing Trump's scheme to reverse Biden's 2020 victory in Georgia.

Trump will wade through the legal fights as he holds a commanding lead in early polls of the 2024 GOP presidential primary. Republicans have largely defended the former president's conduct and accused the Justice Department of running a politically motivated probe. Attorney General Merrick Garland, a Biden appointee, chose Smith to oversee the investigation to avoid an appearance of conflict of interest.