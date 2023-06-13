LIVE UPDATES
Trump indictment live updates: Former president to surrender in classified documents case
This is CNBC's live blog covering former President Donald Trump's surrender on federal charges related to his retention of hundreds of classified documents.
Donald Trump will surrender Tuesday on the first federal charges ever filed against a U.S. president, former or current.
Trump will head to federal court in Miami, where he is expected to be arraigned at 3 p.m. ET. The ex-president traveled to his Doral, Florida, golf club on Monday ahead of his surrender. Trump plans to go to his Bedminster, New Jersey, property after his day in court for a presidential fundraiser on the eve of his 77th birthday.
The leading 2024 Republican presidential candidate faces 37 counts related to allegations that he kept hundreds of classified documents after he left the White House and resisted efforts to return them to federal recordkeepers. Trump is charged with willful retention of national defense information; conspiracy to obstruct justice; withholding a document or record; corruptly concealing a document or record; concealing a document in a federal investigation; scheme to conceal; and false statements and representations.
Trump aide and co-defendant Walt Nauta is also set to be arraigned on Tuesday.
Tuesday marks the second time in a little over two months that Trump will be arraigned on criminal charges. He pleaded not guilty in April to 34 counts of falsifying business records. Those allegations stem from a Manhattan district attorney probe into a payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election to buy her silence about an alleged sexual tryst with Trump years earlier.
The former president faces more possible legal exposure beyond the two charged cases. Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith, who brought charges against Trump in the documents probe, is also investigating efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 election win.
Fani Willis, the district attorney in the Atlanta-area Fulton County, is also probing Trump's scheme to reverse Biden's 2020 victory in Georgia.
Trump will wade through the legal fights as he holds a commanding lead in early polls of the 2024 GOP presidential primary. Republicans have largely defended the former president's conduct and accused the Justice Department of running a politically motivated probe. Attorney General Merrick Garland, a Biden appointee, chose Smith to oversee the investigation to avoid an appearance of conflict of interest.
Trump plans to attend big money fundraiser at his New Jersey golf club after arraignment
Trump is planning to head to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey for a presidential fundraiser after his arraignment in a Miami courtroom on federal charges that he kept reams of classified documents.
Trump will be return to his golf course later on Tuesday for a 2024 campaign fundraiser that calls on donors to to raise or give $100,000 for the Trump Save America Joint Fundraising Committee. That amount allows contributors to have a "private candlelight dinner" with the former president and to join a VIP reception with "elected officials & special guests," according to an invite to the event.
Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks from his property just after 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
— Brian Schwartz
How will the case impact the 2024 presidential race?
A federal grand jury has returned an unprecedented indictment against a singular, and singularly positioned, politician leading an unusual presidential primary race.
So the way the case plays out on the campaign trail is anyone's guess.
It may be natural to assume, for instance, that being accused of crimes would damage a candidate's political standing. But bear in mind that Trump has already been indicted by prosecutors in Manhattan since entering the 2024 Republican primary race, and those charges — 34 counts of falsifying business records — do not appear to have diminished his overall lead in the polls.
Since the latest indictment, many of Trump's Republican allies have issued statements defending him, or at least criticizing the Justice Department's actions. Republicans have lobbed a common suggestion that the agency under the Biden administration has become politicized or "weaponized." Even some of Trump's primary opponents have joined in that chorus.
Some recent polling after the indictment has yielded polarizing results. An ABC News/Ipsos survey conducted Friday and Saturday found almost half of Americans believe Trump should have been indicted — but nearly the same percentage said they think the charges against him are politically motivated.
Trump, meanwhile, has vowed to stay in the race even if he is convicted. And he is reportedly set to host a campaign fundraiser just hours after his indictment.
— Kevin Breuninger
Here's the national security information Trump kept at his resort home
Trump kept a trove of classified documents from several federal agencies at his expansive Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, according to an indictment unsealed on Friday.
Federal prosecutors allege in a 49-page indictment that Trump had documents with details on "defense and weapons capabilities of both the United States and foreign countries; United States nuclear programs; potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack; and plans for possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack."
Prosecutors added that Trump's alleged unauthorized disclosure of the classified documents "could put at risk the national security of the United States, foreign relations, the safety of the United States military, and human sources and the continued viability of sensitive intelligence collection methods."
The indictment does not reveal further details of what the documents contain beyond general descriptions, given their classified nature.
The documents found in Trump's possession contained intelligence assessments from the Pentagon, National Reconnaissance Office, CIA, NSA and the Department of Energy, which oversees America's nuclear weapons arsenal, according to the indictment.
The 37-count criminal indictment adds that Trump kept the classified documents in his bedroom, bathroom, ballroom, office and storage room, all while hosting more than 150 social events "that drew tens of thousands of guests" to the property.
During an FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago in August, 102 documents with classification markings were seized from Trump's office and storage room. Of those, 17 were denoted as "top secret," the highest intelligence classification level. Another 54 documents were labeled as "secret," according to a tally included in the indictment.
— Amanda Macias
What charges does Trump face?
The historic first federal indictment of a former president charges Trump with seven different crimes spanning 37 counts.
Trump is accused of unlawfully taking dozens of documents related to U.S. national defense and storing them at his Palm Beach, Florida, residence and private club, Mar-a-Lago. Many of those documents bore "TOP SECRET" or other classification markings. At least two of them reference nuclear information, according to the indictment.
Thirty-one of the counts against Trump fall under this charge, known as the Espionage Act, which carries a maximum prison term of 10 years, according to prosecutors.
Trump is also charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice, concealing documents and making false statements. The charges of obstruction and concealing and withholding documents all bear 20-year maximum prison sentences, while the charges of scheming to conceal and making false statements carry 5-year prison maximums, according to the indictment.
Here are all the charges Trump — and his aide Walt Nauta, who is also charged in the indictment — face in the special counsel's case:
- Willful retention of national defense information: 31 counts against Trump
- Conspiracy to obstruct justice: 1 count against Trump and Nauta
- Withholding a document or record: 1 count against Trump and Nauta
- Corruptly concealing a document or record: 1 count against Trump and Nauta
- Concealing a document in a federal investigation: 1 count against Trump and Nauta
- Scheme to conceal: 1 count against Trump and Nauta
- False statements and representations: 1 count against Trump
- False statements and representations: 1 count against Nauta
— Kevin Breuninger