Trump charged with 37 counts in classified documents case, indictment says

- The criminal indictment against Donald Trump over his handling of classified government records was unsealed.
- The indictment was made public a day after Trump was charged in the case in U.S. District Court in Miami.
- Two of his lawyers resigned from representing him in the classified documents case, and in another pending federal criminal investigation for his efforts to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election.
A 37-count criminal indictment against Donald Trump for willfully retaining classified government records and conspiring to prevent their return to U.S. officials was unsealed Friday.
The charging document, which among other things alleges Trump kept records containing national defense information from federal officials, was made public a day after the former president was indicted by a grand jury in U.S. District Court in Miami.
Among other allegations, the indictment says that Trump showed classified documents to other people in the summer of 2021, after leaving office.
Follow our live coverage of Donald Trump's indictment in the classified documents case.
One of those documents was a "plan of attack" that he told a publisher and writer at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club was prepared by the Pentagon.
"As president I could have declassified it," Trump told them, according to an audio recording of that July 2021 comment which is quoted in the indictment. "Now I can't, you know, but this is still a secret."
A month or so later at Bedminster, Trump showed a representative of a political action committed "a classified map related to a military operation" and told the other man "he should not be showing it to the representative and that the representative should not get to close," the indictment alleges.
Also charged in the indictment was Trump's valet, Walter Nauta, who faces several of the same charges as his boss, with whom he allegedly conspired to keep classified records and hide them from a federal grand jury.
The indictment said that Trump was personally involved in packing up boxes of documents as he prepared to vacate the White House to his home at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.
The FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago last August discovered hundreds of classified documents, which he had failed to turn over to U.S. officials despite a year or so of efforts to recover them.
The indictment says, "On December 7, 2021, NAUTA found several of TRUMP's boxes fallen and their contents spilled onto the floor of the Storage Room [at Mar-a-Lago] including a document marked "SECRET//REL TO USA, FVEY," which denoted that the information in the document was releasable only to the Five Eyes intelligence alliance consisting of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States."
Trump, who is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, and Nauta are due to be arraigned in Miami on Tuesday, the day before Trump's 77th birthday.
He and Nauta each face a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charges, which are conspiracy to obstruct justice and counts related to withholding and concealing the government records.
Special counsel Jack Smith is due to make a statement on the case at the Department of Justice on Friday at 3 p.m. ET. Smith is continuing to oversee a separate criminal investigation of Trump for his efforts to overturn his loss to President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.
Thirty-one of the counts accuse Trump of willful retention of national defense information. He is also charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice; withholding a document or record; corruptly concealing a document or record; concealing a document in a federal investigation; scheme to conceal; and false statements and representations.
Trump was put under criminal investigation in the spring of 2022, after the FBI was notified that classified documents were found in the 15 boxes of government records he gave to the National Records and Archives Administration after months of effort by NARA to recover documents the agency believed were missing.
By law, presidents must give NARA all government records when they leave office.
The indictment notes, "As he departed the White House, TRUMP caused scores of boxes, many of which contained classified documents, to be transported to The Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, where he maintained his residence."
"TRUMP was not authorized to possess or retain those classified documents," the indictment says.
Trump later suggested to any attorney that he lie to the FBI and a grand jury by saying that he did not have the documents they were seeking, and directed Nauto to move boxes of documents to conceal them from Trump's own lawyer, the FBI and the grand jury, the indictment alleges.
Trump also is accused in the indictment of suggesting to his lawyer that the attorney hide or destroy documents, that he gave the FBI and the grand jury only some of the documents he had kept while claiming he was fully cooperating.
And Trump caused a certification to be submitted to the FBI and grand jury, falsely representing that all documents had been produced when he knew that was not true, according to the indictment.
The indictment estimates that Trump's trial would take between 21 and 60 days.
Earlier Friday, two of Trump's lawyers resigned from representing him in the classified documents case, and in the criminal investigation involving the 2020 election.
Trump was indicted by a New York state grand jury in late March on charges of falsifying business records related to a $130,000 hush money payment his then-lawyer Michael Cohen gave porn star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election.
Trump has pleaded not guilty in that case, which is set to go to trial next March in Manhattan Supreme Court.
Read the indictment against Donald Trump
This is breaking news. Check back for updates.