Trump charged with 37 counts in classified documents case, indictment says

A 37-count criminal indictment against Donald Trump for willfully retaining classified government records and conspiring to prevent their return to U.S. officials was unsealed Friday.

The charging document, which among other things alleges Trump kept records containing national defense information from federal officials, was made public a day after the former president was indicted by a grand jury in U.S. District Court in Miami.

Among other allegations, the indictment says that Trump showed classified documents to other people in the summer of 2021, after leaving office.

One of those documents was a "plan of attack" that he told a publisher and writer at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club was prepared by the Pentagon.

"As president I could have declassified it," Trump told them, according to an audio recording of that July 2021 comment which is quoted in the indictment. "Now I can't, you know, but this is still a secret."

A month or so later at Bedminster, Trump showed a representative of a political action committed "a classified map related to a military operation" and told the other man "he should not be showing it to the representative and that the representative should not get to close," the indictment alleges.

Also charged in the indictment was Trump's valet, Walter Nauta, who faces several of the same charges as his boss, with whom he allegedly conspired to keep classified records and hide them from a federal grand jury.

The indictment said that Trump was personally involved in packing up boxes of documents as he prepared to vacate the White House to his home at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

The FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago last August discovered hundreds of classified documents, which he had failed to turn over to U.S. officials despite a year or so of efforts to recover them.