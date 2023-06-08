Ukraine war live updates: Heavy fighting underway in eastern Ukraine; Kyiv calls for help as first flood deaths reported

A view from the roof of residential building on flooded area of the city on June 7, 2023 in Kherson, Ukraine.

Ukraine called for more international assistance as it contends with the humanitarian and ecological disaster caused by mass flooding in the southern Kherson region.

The flooding was caused after major damage to the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant dam on Tuesday sent a massive volume of water downstream. Water levels peaked Wednesday but not before causing widespread damage, with footage showing some towns and villages almost completely submerged.

Three people are now known to have drowned in the flooding, though the true number could be much higher. Ukraine's interior minister said 30 settlements have been flooded in Ukrainian and Russian-occupied parts of the region, forcing thousands of people to flee or be rescued.

Ukraine and Russia accused each other of attacking the dam but analysts noted that both sides had much to lose from doing so. On Wednesday, the U.S. State Department said it does not yet have an assessment as to what transpired.