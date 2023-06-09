LIVE UPDATES
Ukraine war live updates: Kyiv says it has proof Russia blew up Kakhovka dam; counteroffensive gets underway in Ukraine's east
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.
Ukraine continues to deal with the fallout of the destruction of its Kakhovka dam and hydroelectric station, which burst open in the early hours of June 6 and has caused massive flooding and destruction in southeastern Ukraine. Kyiv and Moscow both blame each other for the attack.
Ukraine's security service says it intercepted a phone call proving Russian forces were behind the sabotage attack. The dam has been in Russian-occupied territory since shortly after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022. NBC has not been able to independently verify the transcript of the phone call.
Meanwhile, fighting is escalating in Ukraine's east as the country's long-awaited counteroffensive gets underway.
Russia's military reported heavy fighting in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia, describing drone, infantry and artillery battles.
Russian-installed governor of Zaporizhzhia announces formation of militia
The Russian-installed governor of Zaporizhzhia, an area of southeastern Ukraine occupied by Russian forces, announced the formation of a militia via his Telegram account.
In a translation provided by The Guardian, the governor, Evgeny Balitsky, wrote: "In the Zaporizhzhia region, a people's militia has been created, which, together with the police and the military commandant's office, will take over patrolling and law enforcement in the settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region."
"Today, the first militias took the oath of allegiance to the Zaporizhzhia region and the inhabitants of our region," he added. "I am confident in the openness of the hearts of our countrymen, their steadfastness and desire to help."
— Natasha Turak
Ukraine's security service says it has proof Russia blew up Kakhovka dam
Ukraine's security service, the SBU, says it intercepted a call that proves Russian forces blew up the Kakhovka dam in southeastern Ukraine, which has caused enormous flooding and destruction on the surrounding area.
Kyiv and Moscow have traded blame for the explosion. The dam, located on the Dnipro river, was in Russian-occupied territory. It was built in 1956 and provided water for the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Station and irrigation, as well as water for cooling reactors at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The plant and the dam were both occupied by Russian forces shortly after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
— Natasha Turak
Photos show rescue efforts in Kherson as flood waters strand civilians
The Kakhovka dam and hydroelectric power plant, which sits on the Dnipro river in the southern Kherson region, collapsed Tuesday, forcing downstream communities to evacuate due to the risk of flooding. The cause of the dam's collapse is not yet confirmed, with Russia and Ukraine accusing each other of its destruction.
The Dnipro river has served as a frontline between the warring armies following Russia's retreat from Kherson and surrounding areas last autumn. The dam and plant had been under the control of Russia, which occupies a swath of land south and southeast of the river.
-- Getty Images
Ukraine launches long-awaited counteroffensive against Russia, NBC News reports
A senior official and a soldier on the frontlines in Ukraine told NBC News that the long-awaited counteroffensive has begun. For weeks, Russian forces have braced for the new Ukrainian military push with Western allies declining to speculate on the timing of the counteroffensive.
The revelation comes on the heels of a catastrophic attack on the Kakhovka dam in southeastern Ukraine, which both Kyiv and Moscow have blamed each other for.
Read the full story from NBC News here.
— Amanda Macias