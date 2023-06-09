Ukraine war live updates: Kyiv says it has proof Russia blew up Kakhovka dam; counteroffensive gets underway in Ukraine's east

Ukraine continues to deal with the fallout of the destruction of its Kakhovka dam and hydroelectric station, which burst open in the early hours of June 6 and has caused massive flooding and destruction in southeastern Ukraine. Kyiv and Moscow both blame each other for the attack.

Ukraine's security service says it intercepted a phone call proving Russian forces were behind the sabotage attack. The dam has been in Russian-occupied territory since shortly after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022. NBC has not been able to independently verify the transcript of the phone call.

Meanwhile, fighting is escalating in Ukraine's east as the country's long-awaited counteroffensive gets underway.

Russia's military reported heavy fighting in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia, describing drone, infantry and artillery battles.