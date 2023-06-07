Ukraine war live updates: Ukraine reels from mass flooding and widespread devastation after major dam destruction

A street in the city of Kherson flooded after the Nova Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam was damaged, on June 6, 2023.

Russia again strongly denied attacking the Nova Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam that led to widespread destruction in southern Ukraine, as it came under scrutiny following the major incident.

Ukraine and Russia traded accusations on Tuesday as a massive volume of water breached the dam in the partially Russian-occupied region of Kherson, causing widespread flooding downstream. At least 1,300 were evacuated yesterday and 24 settlements were flooded out of 80 that are seen to be at risk.

Both sides denied involvement in attacking the dam, with both accusing each other of blowing it up.

Analysts noted that both sides had plausible reasons for why they would and wouldn't want to damage the dam. For example, they noted that Russian-occupied Crimea relies on water supplies from the reservoir and the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant also relies on supplies for cooling.

NBC News reported late Tuesday that the U.S government had intelligence that is leaning toward Russia as the culprit of the attack on the dam, citing two U.S. officials and one Western official.

Russia vehemently denied involvement late yesterday, issuing a statement in which it said that that the dam breach had caused "colossal damage" to the Kherson region it now claims is Russian territory, having declared it to be annexed last September.

"As a result of the inevitable shallowing of the Kakhovka reservoir, the water supply of the Crimea will be difficult, and the reclamation of agricultural land in the Kherson region will be disrupted," Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.