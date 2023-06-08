When will the Supreme Court rule on Biden's student loan forgiveness? What borrowers need to know

The U.S. Supreme Court. Douglas Rissing | Istock | Getty Images

Justices to consider if president can cancel debt

At an estimated cost of about $400 billion, Biden's plan to forgive student debt is one of the most expensive executive actions in history. The justices are likely examining whether or not the president has the power to implement such a sweeping policy.

The Biden administration insists that it's acting within the law, pointing out that the Heroes Act of 2003 grants the U.S. secretary of Education the authority to make changes related to student loans during national emergencies. The country had been operating under an emergency declaration due to Covid-19 when the president rolled out his plan. Opponents of the debt jubilee say the administration is incorrectly using the law, which was passed after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. "It is not an across-the-board, get-out-of-debt provision that an administration can invoke at will," the six Republican-led states note in their lawsuit against the plan.

Legal experts say forgiveness plan faces tough odds

Gregory Caldeira, a political science professor at Ohio State University, told CNBC before the oral arguments that he wouldn't be surprised if the highest court rules against Biden. "The court's conservatives have been very aggressive in striking down the decisions of Congress and the president," Caldeira said. For a number of reasons, Dan Urman, a law professor at Northeastern University, also predicts that student loan forgiveness won't survive the Supreme Court. In an earlier interview, he said that the conservative justices believe government agencies exert too much authority and "violate the separation of powers." In addition, he said, the concept of loan forgiveness seems to run counter to their notions of individual responsibility.

Striking down forgiveness will add to growing skepticism that the conservative justices vote for conservatives, and the liberal justices vote for liberals. Dan Urman law professor at Northeastern University

Such a politically fueled decision, however, is likely to further damage the public's perception of the judicial branch, Urman said. "Striking down forgiveness will add to growing skepticism that the conservative justices vote for conservatives, and the liberal justices vote for liberals," Urman said. Just 25% of Americans have confidence in the Supreme Court, a Gallup poll found last summer. Still, the justices can issue surprising decisions and legal experts said Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, the lawyer who argued on behalf of the Biden administration and its student loan forgiveness plan during oral arguments, did an exceptionally good job.

Fordham law professor Jed Shugerman had tweeted after the February arguments that he was "struck by SG Elizabeth Prelogar's brilliant performance." "She may have snatched victory from the jaws of defeat," Shugerman wrote.

What's at stake for borrowers