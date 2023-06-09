Watch live: DOJ special counsel Jack Smith speaks after Trump classified-records indictment is unsealed

[The stream is slated to start at 3 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Special counsel Jack Smith is set to deliver an on-camera statement following the public release of the federal indictment against former President Donald Trump.

Smith has been leading the Department of Justice investigation into the transfer of classified documents to Trump's home Mar-a-Lago.

Trump announced Thursday that he had been indicted in the criminal probe into his handling of classified records after leaving the presidency. The case in federal court in South Florida was under seal until about 1:40 p.m. ET Friday.

Trump is set to appear in court in Miami on Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier Friday, two of his lawyers announced they would no longer represent him in the criminal case, or as part of another federal criminal investigation related to the events surrounding the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

