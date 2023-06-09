Worker emergency savings initiative reaches more than $2 billion in net new savings

Levi's has run a worker savings program since 2015 but in recent years has participated in BlackRock's initiative. Pictured, a Levi's display at a Kohl's in San Rafael, California.

When new employees get hired at the Levi's store in Lone Tree, Colorado, there's one job perk for them that really stands out, says store manager Debbra Ward — a company emergency savings program that includes a match.

If store workers save $40 per month, Levi's will match that with another $40 per month; in addition, they get a $20 sign-on bonus.

Provided workers stay in the program for six months, that adds up to $500 — more than the $400 that surveys say many Americans can't afford to pay in cash for unexpected emergency expenses.

The program runs once a year. But even after it ends, Ward expects the workers who have enrolled will continue to participate after they have built a habit of savings.

For retail workers, many of whom are in their late teens and early 20s, that can be a powerful lesson, she said.

"This teaches you to be your own safety net," said Ward, who has seen workers use the money on everything from car repairs to school expenses.

When Ward, who has worked for Levi's for 13 years, relocated with her family to Colorado from California, she used her own savings through the program to help with moving costs as they bought their first home.

Levi's has been running a program to help workers boost their emergency savings since 2015. But in recent years, the company has decided to partner with the BlackRock Emergency Savings Initiative, which helped Levi's present its savings incentives in more creative way, according to Jenny Calvert Rodriguez, executive director of Red Tab Foundation, Levi's employee assistance fund that focuses on improving the financial health of the company's employees and retirees.