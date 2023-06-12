Asia markets set for mixed open ahead of crunch central bank meetings

Asia-Pacific markets are set for a mixed open as investors return from a strong week and look forward to major central bank meetings scheduled ahead.

The U.S. Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) takes place on June 13-14, the European Central Bank meets on Thursday, and the Bank of Japan's meeting will conclude on Friday.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 opened 0.45% up and continued to hover near 33-year highs, while the Topix rose 0.48%.

South Korea's markets also saw a positive open, with the Kospi climbing 0.32% and the Kosdaq up by 0.2%.

In contrast, futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index point to a lower open for the index, standing at 19,340 compared to the HSI's last close of 19,389.95. Australia's markets are closed for a holiday.