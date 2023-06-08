Stock futures are little changed Thursday night after S&P 500 notches highest close for 2023: Live updates

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 07, 2023 in New York City.

U.S. stock futures were little changed Thursday night after the S&P 500 notched its highest close for 2023.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 37 points, or 0.11%. S&P 500 futures dipped 0.04%, while Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.04%.

DocuSign shares jumped nearly 5% in extended trading after the electronic agreements firm beat analysts' first-quarter expectations on the top and bottom lines.

Stocks added to their recent rally during Thursday's regular session, with the S&P 500 posting its highest closing level this year. The broader index climbed 0.62% to 4,293.93 — just shy of a key 4,300 threshold. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 168.59 points, or 0.5%, in its third straight day of gains. The Nasdaq Composite rallied 1.02%.

Investors were encouraged by signs that a broader swath of stocks, including small-cap equities, was participating in the recent rally — though some market participants warned that those gains may not last.

"It's unclear whether this is a, let's say, recession-theme position squeeze that potentially could whipsaw much like August of 2022 when you saw that last push higher in the S&P toward 4,300, or if this is something that's sustainable," Jason Hunter, head of technical strategy at JPMorgan, said Thursday on CNBC's "Closing Bell."

"So, we feel like we're at a bifurcation point."

The S&P 500 is on pace for its fourth straight positive week for the first time since last August, with the broader index higher by nearly 0.3% as of Thursday's close. The Dow is headed for a second consecutive week of gains for the first time since April, up 0.2%.

On the other hand, the Nasdaq Composite is on pace to break a six-week winning streak, down slightly by 0.02%.