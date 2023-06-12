Ukraine war live updates: Kyiv says it has liberated front-line villages in counteroffensive; North Korea offers support to Russia

All eyes are on Ukraine's counteroffensive after its armed forces claimed to have liberated four front-line villages in the eastern Donetsk region.

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said Sunday that the villages of Blahodatne and Makarivka had been de-occupied and on Monday added Storozheve to the list of liberated settlements.

In the Bakhmut area, Ukrainian troops are continuing to conduct assault actions, Maliar said, with gains recorded there.

Another Ukrainian brigade posted on Facebook that it gained control of the village of Neskuchne in Donetsk.