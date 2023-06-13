Ukraine war live updates: Ukrainian forces say chunk of Donetsk has been liberated; Zelenskyy's hometown hit in massive attack

Ukrainian servicemen take part in a military training exercise not far from front line in the Donetsk region on June 8, 2023.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine's counteroffensive is proving tough for its forces but progress is being made, with Ukraine retaking a number of settlements in Donetsk.

"The battles are fierce, but we are moving forward, and this is very important," Zelenskyy said in his nightly address, adding that "the enemy's losses are exactly what we need."

Bad weather had made Ukraine's "task more difficult," he said, but "the strength of our warriors still yields results, and I thank everyone who is in combat now, everyone who supports our combat brigades in the relevant areas."

Ukraine's Defense Ministry said Monday that "seven settlements were liberated" in the last week of fighting in Donetsk.

Troops in the region had advanced 6.5 kilometers (or 4 miles), according to Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar, who commented on Telegram that "the area of the territory taken under control amounted to 90 square km.

"Seven settlements were liberated: Lobkovo, Levadne, Novodarivka, Neskuchne, Storozheve , Makarivka, Blagodatne," she said.

Defense analysts at the Institute for the Study of War noted that Russian forces had reportedly launched a counterattack on June 12 in western Donetsk and that some Russian sources reported that Russian forces had recaptured Makarivka. CNBC was unable to verify the sources.

— Holly Ellyatt