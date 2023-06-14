Ukraine war live updates: Putin says Ukraine's counteroffensive is failing; Russia strikes Odesa, civilians dead and injured

"This is a large-scale counteroffensive, using reserves that were trained for this purpose, it has been underway since the 4th of June and is still underway, right now," Putin said Tuesday at a meeting with war correspondents.

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed Ukraine's counteroffensive is failing, saying Kyiv has failed to achieve any success.

"[Ukrainian troops] have not reached the front line," Putin said, claiming that "the adversary was not successful in any sectors. They have huge losses."

Ukraine says it has liberated a number of settlements in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday night that "there is advancement in different areas," but there are also reports that Russia is contesting several villages that Kyiv claimed to have retaken.

In other news, the Ukrainian port city of Odesa was the target of a Russian missile strike overnight that left three people dead and at least 13 injured, according to officials.