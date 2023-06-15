Ukraine war live updates: Tensions rise between Russian mercenaries and Kremlin; Ukraine allies focus on air defenses for Kyiv

Ukraine and its allies are meeting Thursday to discuss Kyiv's ongoing military needs and requirements, with Kyiv's military command saying that strengthening air defense, artillery and counter-battery capabilities are "important objectives."

The meeting of the so-called Ukraine Defense Support Group in Brussels, Belgium, will "focus on bolstering Ukraine's air defense and other near-term capability priorities, as well as training and sustainment to enhance Ukraine's enduring strength over the long term," according to a readout of a phone call between U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov earlier this week.

The Ukraine Defense Support Group includes 54 countries, ranging from those in the NATO military alliance to non-members such as Australia, Japan, South Korea and Ireland.