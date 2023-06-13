Climate change has fueled larger wildfires in California, scientists say

The area burned from wildfires in California's northern and central forests increased fivefold from 1971 to 2021, an increase driven largely by human-caused climate change, according to new research published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The ten largest wildfires in California happened in the last two decades, five of which occurred in 2020 and eight after 2017. And scientists estimate the area burned during an average summer could rise as much as 50% by mid-century as hotter and drier conditions intensify the blazes.

The analysis comes just days after wildfire smoke from Canada traveled to the U.S. East Coast and created hazardous air quality levels in major metro areas like Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and New York City.

The researchers conducted a statistical analysis of temperature and wildfire data for summers in California between 1971 and 2021 and assessed models that showed how the last few decades may have looked without human-caused greenhouse gas emissions. They discovered that burned area increased 172% more than it would have without climate change.