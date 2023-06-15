Asia inflation has peaked, region's growth to overtake U.S. and Europe, Morgan Stanley says

Japan's Mount Fuji seen in the Tokyo's horizon on January 1, 2011. Kazuhiro Nogi | Afp | Getty Images

Asia's growth is set to outpace that of the U.S. and Europe's by the end of the year as the region has been largely spared from interest rate shocks, said Morgan Stanley. "By the fourth quarter of this year, we think Asia's growth will be outperforming U.S. and Europe by about 450 basis points," the investment bank's Chief Asia Economist Chetan Ahya said in a webinar on Tuesday, hours before the U.S. released its inflation print for May. Citing reasons for his optimism, he said Asia is expected to deliver healthier growth rates while the West lags behind. On top of that, China's broad recovery could come in the second half of this year, while three large Asian economies — India, Indonesia and Japan — are also showing robust domestic demand.

Asia inflation 'not as intense'

"We're definitely expecting growth in these two economies to be constrained by the fact that they have had this significant inflation problem," Ahya said in reference to the U.S. and Europe. Central banks in those markets are having to take policy rates into restrictive territory to bring inflation under control, he added. "Asia has not had interest rate shock that U.S. and Europe has had," he said, adding that Asia's inflation has been running almost half the run rate compared to the other two regions. The U.S. inflation rate has been holding well above the Fed's 2% annual target. Inflation slowed to 4% in May — the lowest rate in two years, after peaking at 9.1% in June last year. The Federal Reserve skipped a rate hike this week, as the fight against inflation showed some promise.

Asia's inflation problem has not been as intense. And we think that region's inflation has peaked. Chetan Ahya Chief Asia Economist at Morgan Stanley

China's consumption 'on track'

Another driver of Asia's growth is China's projected recovery in the second half of the year. "We're expecting China's recovery to broaden out in second half of this year," Ahya said. The bank is forecasting the superpower's growth to be at 5.7% in 2023 compared to 3% last year. "We think consumption recovery in China is pretty much on track," he said. That is bound to also bring a positive spillover to other parts of the region as well, he said. China's consumer inflation data for May inched up 0.2% compared to a year ago, while producer price index fell 4.6%, recording the steepest year-on-year dip in seven years.

A skyscraper in Jakarta, Indonesia on June 10, 2023. Indonesia implementing orthodox macro policies has also reduced the Southeast Asian nation's inflation structurally. Nurphoto | Nurphoto | Getty Images

Ahya said that in the next three months or so, Chinese markets should see a good level of spending coming through. The bank is also expecting the Chinese government to announce more stimulus measures in the form of relaxation for purchases of the property sector, as well as deliver about a trillion dollar worth of infrastructure funding program. China cut its key lending rate on Thursday, lowering the one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) by 10 basis points. On Tuesday, the People's Bank of China cut the seven-day reverse repurchase rate, a type of short-term borrowing rate, from 2% to 1.9%.

