Average credit card interest rate is a record 20.69%, but 0% offers are still available, experts say

The Federal Reserve may have paused its aggressive interest rate hikes for now, but that offers little relief for anyone with credit card debt.

The central bank raised interest rates 10 times since last year — the fastest pace of tightening since the early 1980s — and that has caused credit card rates to hit an all-time high.

"Even though the Fed has hit the pause button on its rate-hiking campaign, the cumulative effect is significant," said Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate.

Since most credit cards have a variable rate, there's a direct connection to the Fed's benchmark. As the federal funds rate rose, the prime rate did, as well, and credit card rates followed suit.

The average credit card now charges a record 20.69% — nearly five percentage points higher than the beginning of last year, according to Rossman.

"While the skip means interest rates may not rise again this month, the high credit card interest rates consumers are currently seeing are going nowhere anytime soon," said Michele Raneri, vice president and head of U.S. research and consulting at TransUnion.