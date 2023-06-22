European markets head for negative open after Fed's Powell comments; BoE rate decision ahead

European markets are heading for a negative open on Thursday, with sentiment subdued after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell forecast more rate hikes this year, saying that "the process of getting back down to 2% has a long way to go."

"Nearly all FOMC participants expect that it will be appropriate to raise interest rates somewhat further by the end of the year," Powell said in remarks prepared for testimony before the House Financial Services Committee Wednesday.

Investors in the U.K. are focused on the Bank of England's next monetary policy announcement. The central bank is expected to increase rates as inflation remains stubbornly high.

Other data releases of note today include preliminary consumer confidence numbers for the EU in June.