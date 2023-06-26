Amid falling inflation, recent signs show fewer Americans are living paycheck to paycheck

After leaning heavily on their paychecks as prices spiked over the last year, households are finally feeling some relief.

As of May, 57% of consumers said they were living paycheck to paycheck, down from 61% the month earlier, according to a new LendingClub report.

Workers last month saw their buying power improve for the first time in two years, as inflation eased off the pandemic-era peak.

The consumer price index, which measures the average change in prices for consumer goods and services, declined to an annual rate of 4% in May after hitting 9.1% in June 2022, the highest level in four decades.

However, a year of high costs took a toll on household finances, according to the Federal Reserve Board's Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households report. The share of adults doing at least OK financially fell sharply in 2022, to the lowest level since 2016, the report found.

During that time, many consumers dipped into their savings, relied on credit cards or turned to personal loans for everyday expenses, a separate survey by LendingTree found.