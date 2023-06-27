How an early-stage venture capitalist is trying to separate the winners and losers in A.I.

Microsoft - OpenAI seen on mobile with ChatGPT4 on screen, seen in this photo illustration. On 12 March 2023 in Brussels, Belgium.

Leveraging artificial intelligence used to be a heavy lift. Engineers were involved and companies needed to find a huge enterprise-wide reason for it.

Not anymore. Narrow use cases for AI have given way to a proliferation of the technology, said Sequoia Capital partner Konstantine Buhler, a speaker at a CNBC Technology Executive Council dinner earlier this month in San Francisco.

Buhler says the biggest difference he sees in the AI landscape today is the accessibility of the technology. "To me, if AI is parallel to the personal computer, then large language models are parallel to the graphical user interface," he said in a follow up interview with CNBC. LLMs, he adds, didn't change "everything under the hood, they changed the interface and the way people can interact with AI."

That difference is influencing the kinds of startups that interest Buhler. With almost any company able to integrate AI into any application, he invests in startups that use AI as real leverage. "I want to be able to see if these companies are getting more out of it, or is it just peripheral to the business," he said.

Buhler likens it to the change brought about when personal computers became mainstream. "If you were a typist back when PCs started hitting the market then your job changed a lot," he said. "If you were running a laundromat, your job changed a little. Which one do you want to fund? You want to fund the one that's going to see the biggest transformation because of AI."

That thinking goes beyond venture capitalists and into the enterprise. In the most recent CNBC Technology Executive Council survey, nearly half of the companies (47%) said that AI is their top priority for tech spending over the next year. In fact, AI budgets are more than double those of cloud computing, the second-biggest spending area at 21%.

Nearly two-thirds of the respondents said their AI investments are accelerating, yet they also acknowledge that they represent a bigger slice of a smaller pie. A little over half of tech executives (53%) said the rise in interest rates has caused them to slow overall spending.