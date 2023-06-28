5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

In this article COST

SBUX Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

watch now

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:

1. Shaking it off

Stocks bounced back a little Tuesday following some recent declines. The Dow snapped a six-session losing streak, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq jumped even higher. All in all, it's been a good quarter for stocks, particularly for the Nasdaq. The tech-heavy index, already up nearly 30% so far this year after a dour 2022, is on track for its best first half in four decades, benefiting from the rapid rise of generative AI. On Wednesday, meanwhile, investors will hear from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who will speak at an event in Portugal alongside other central bankers. Follow live market updates.

2. Summertime blues

People wait for their flight reschedule inside of the Newark International Airport on June 27, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. Kena Betancur | Getty Images News | Getty Images

It's summer. That means it's time to cash in those vacation days and dart off to exciting destinations. It also means headaches at the airport. This year's summer travel season is off to a turbulent start with bad weather delaying and canceling thousands of flights this week. Airlines also point to lingering air traffic control staffing shortages at the Federal Aviation Administration. On Monday, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby told employees "the FAA frankly failed us this weekend." The FAA shot back with a curt response: "We will always collaborate with anyone seriously willing to join us to solve a problem." It looks like those stormy skies won't clear up any time soon.

3. Pride Month battlegrounds

People picket in front of a Starbucks store in the Greektown neighborhood on June 24, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Scott Olson | Getty Images

Pride Month is almost over, but the battles are still raging. Starbucks filed a labor complaint against the baristas union, arguing the group engaged in a "smear campaign" against the company over its Pride policies. Starbucks Workers United, which represents employees at hundreds of U.S. Starbucks locations, organized pickets at locations at which they say managers told employees to remove Pride decorations. Then there's a new fight emerging at Google , which, like Starbucks, has sought to cultivate a socially progressive reputation. The tech giant distanced itself from a drag show it had planned as a capper to Pride Month festivities after an employee petition opposing the event began circulating.

4. Costco cracks down

Tang Yanjun

Costco wants to remind everyone that you have to be a member to shop there. The bulk-selling behemoth is cracking down on shoppers using membership cards that don't belong to them, checking for photo IDs more often. Costco said it noticed an increase in membership card abuse since it expanded its self checkout lanes at stores. "We don't feel it's right that non members receive the same benefits and pricing as our members," the company said. Costco's move comes soon after streaming giant Netflix implemented a new policy to limit password sharing, as companies in general work to find ways to grow and maintain membership profits.

5. Ukraine sees Putin's end coming soon

A man rides bicycle in front of the damaged building in the front line city Toresk, Donetsk region, Ukraine on June 27, 2023. Wojciech Grzedzinski | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images