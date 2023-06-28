European markets expected to open higher after tentatively breaking losing streak

European equity markets are set to open higher Wednesday after tentatively breaking their losing streak at the end of Tuesday's session.

Speaking Tuesday, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said inflation was still too high in the euro area and it was too soon to "declare victory" on sticky high prices.

ECB Governing Council member Mārtiņš Kazāks told CNBC that markets were mistaken in thinking rates will fall quickly and said he believed "next year is way too early" to think about cuts. He said loosened monetary policy should not come until inflation is "significantly and persistently" below the 2% target.

Investors will also be looking at consumer and producer data coming out of Germany and Spain Wednesday.

In the U.S. S&P 500 futures inched lower on Tuesday night, while Asia-Pacific markets were mixed as the region digests May inflation figures out of Australia and China releases its industrial profits for May.