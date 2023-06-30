Supreme Court’s student loan decision will have ‘detrimental impact’ on borrowers, financial advisor says

A sign calling for student loan debt relief is seen outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 28, 2023.

If you're one of the millions of Americans affected by the Supreme Court's decision to strike down student loan forgiveness, financial advisors have tips before payments resume.

The high court on Friday blocked President Joe Biden's plan for federal student loan forgiveness, which would have provided borrowers up to $20,000 of relief.

As the payment pause ends, the ruling will have a "detrimental impact" on borrowers still recovering from the pandemic or wrestling with inflation, according to Ethan Miller, a certified financial planner and founder of Planning for Progress.

Congress agreed not to extend the student loan payment pause again in June as part of the debt ceiling deal, with interest resuming on Sept. 1 and payments due in October, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

"For some folks, it will require some hard choices," said Miller, a Washington, D.C., area planner who specializes in student loans. "And for other borrowers, it is going to require a fundamental reimagining of their finances."

Over the past few years, the student loan pause has provided freedom from payments, which has allowed some borrowers to save for buying a home or starting a family, he said. "This is just a ton of bricks falling right back down on some of those dreams."