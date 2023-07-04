Asia-Pacific markets largely fall ahead of Australia's rate decision

Lamp posts in front of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) building in Sydney, Australia, on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.

Asia-Pacific markets largely fell ahead of Australia's central bank rate decision.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the Reserve Bank of Australia to hike its benchmark interest rate by another 25 basis points to 4.35%, bringing it to its highest level since December 2011. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 opened close to the flatline on Tuesday.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 retreated from a new 33-year high recorded on Monday, falling 0.72%, with the Topix also recording a smaller loss of 0.45%.



South Korea's Kospi fell marginally, while the Kosdaq bucked the trend and climbed 0.13%. The country's consumer price index grew at a slower rate of 2.7% in June, marking a fifth straight month of decline.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is set to fall after gaining over 2% on Monday, with futures at 19,176 compared to the HSI's last close of 19,306.59.