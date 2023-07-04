LIVE UPDATES
Asia-Pacific markets largely fall ahead of Australia's rate decision
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets largely fell ahead of Australia's central bank rate decision.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the Reserve Bank of Australia to hike its benchmark interest rate by another 25 basis points to 4.35%, bringing it to its highest level since December 2011. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 opened close to the flatline on Tuesday.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 retreated from a new 33-year high recorded on Monday, falling 0.72%, with the Topix also recording a smaller loss of 0.45%.
South Korea's Kospi fell marginally, while the Kosdaq bucked the trend and climbed 0.13%. The country's consumer price index grew at a slower rate of 2.7% in June, marking a fifth straight month of decline.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is set to fall after gaining over 2% on Monday, with futures at 19,176 compared to the HSI's last close of 19,306.59.
Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes climbed in a shortened trading session ahead of Independence Day.
The Nasdaq Composite adding 0.21% and the S&P 500 advancing 0.12%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.03%.
U.S. markets will resume trading on Wednesday.
— CNBC's Alex Harring, Samantha Subin, and Fred Imbert contributed to this report
— Ganesh Rao
— Weizhen Tan
South Korea's inflation slows for fifth straight month to 2.7%
South Korea's inflation rate slowed for a fifth straight month to rise 2.7% year-on-year in June, the lowest since October 2021.
This was slower than the 2.85% expected by economists polled by Reuters, as well as the 3.3% recorded in May.
South Korea's central bank was one of the first major Asian banks to halt its tightening cycle, with its benchmark interest rate held at 3.5% since January.
A Reuters poll shows economists expect the Bank of Korea to start cutting rates in the final quarter of the year before delivering further cuts in mid-2024.
— Lim Hui Jie
Stocks should have a hot July, history shows
If history is a guide, equities should continue to move higher in July. The month as been the best one of the year since 2009 for both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq and the second best month for the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
The S&P has a monthly average gain for July of 3.29% since 2009, while the Nasdaq has rallied an average 4.10%. The Dow's average monthly gain of 2.76% for the month is only slightly lower than the 2.89% it gained in November, the blue chip index's best month of the year since 2009.
None of the indexes has had a decline for the month of July since 2014.
— Robert Hum, Michelle Fox
The Nasdaq notched its best first half in 40 years. These are the biggest winners
Technology stocks stole the show in the first half of 2023, rallying on the promise of artificial intelligence and a rotation back into the sector after a rough 2022.
The moves boosted the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite 31.7% for its best start to the year since 1983, while the Nasdaq 100 clutched its largest first half gain on record.
Semiconductor stocks reigned among the biggest Nasdaq 100 winners. Nvidia surged more than 189% to post the largest first-half gain as Wall Street labeled it a dominant AI chipmaker. Advanced Micro Devices jumped about 76%, while Marvell Technology and Broadcom surged more than 55% each.
Struggling big technology stocks rounded out the top ten best performers, with Meta Platforms soaring 138.5% to post the second-biggest move in the index. Tesla bounced 112.5%, while Amazon gained 55.2%.
Not every company benefited from the market's broad uptrend in the first half. China-based e-commerce stock JD.com suffered the most extreme losses in the index, sinking 39%. Solar stock Enphase Energy also underperformed, tumbling nearly 37%. Some other prominent losers included healthcare and pharmaceutical stocks Moderna, Walgreens Boots Alliance and Amgen, along with a handful of consumer staple names.
— Samantha Subin
Wall Street volatility is lower in the first half of the year
Investors have signaled a steadier hand for Wall Street heading into the second half of the year.
The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) has declined more than 36% from the start of the year, as investors have seemingly become more comfortable with the current trajectory after notching a positive first half of the year.
The VIX is a touted as a key gauge of market variability and investor fear. Investors had been eyeing a breakdown in the VIX to potentially signal a breakout for the S&P 500 after falling to its lowest level since November of 2021 in April.
Still, fully interpreting what the VIX could be signaling often proves difficult, given that it measures near-term put and call options activity for the S&P 500.
— Brian Evans
More than 75 S&P 500 constituents hit fresh highs during Friday’s rally
Friday's bounce to close out the first half saw 76 stocks in the S&P 500 jump to fresh 52-week highs.
The broad-market index jumped 1.2% on Friday. The tech sector was the strongest performer, up 1.8%, buoyed by Apple, Fortinet, On Semiconductor and Palo Alto Networks – all of which popped to all-time highs that day.
With all 11 sectors positive, an array of stocks in different corners of the market also jumped to new highs, including Chipotle Mexican Grill, McDonald's, Eli Lilly and Cintas.
— Darla Mercado, Chris Hayes