Stock futures are little changed as Wall Street starts the second half of 2023: Live updates

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), June 29, 2023.

U.S. stock futures were little changed Sunday night, as traders prepared to kick off the second half of what's already been a strong year on Wall Street.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 22 points. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures traded flat.

Stocks are coming off a banner start to the year. On Friday, the Nasdaq Composite closed out its biggest first-half gain since 1983, surging 31.7%, while the S&P 500 jumped 15.9% for its best first-half since 2019. The Dow climbed a modest 3.8% during the period.

Those gains come as enthusiasm around artificial intelligence boosted tech stocks. Data showing a resilient U.S. economy despite higher rates also lifted investor sentiment, suppressing some fears on Wall Street of a looming downturn.

"The technical rally continues, with the market now 24% above the October low," said Mark Hackett, Nationwide's chief of investment research. "The tailwinds from a technical perspective may be ending, as the universal pessimism fades, but there are growing indications that a handoff from technicals to fundamentals is possible, with encouraging macro and earnings data."

Tesla shares were little changed in overnight trading after the electric vehicle maker reported delivery and production numbers that beat analysts' expectations. Elsewhere, United shares inched marginally lower as bad weather contributed to a swath of flight disruptions for the airline over the long holiday weekend.

Stocks kick off a shortened trading week Monday, with the market closing at 1 p.m. ET for the Independence Day holiday. Investors will pore over the latest ISM manufacturing PMI and S&P Global manufacturing PMI data for June ahead of Friday's jobs report.