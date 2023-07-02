LIVE UPDATES
Stock futures are little changed as Wall Street starts the second half of 2023: Live updates
U.S. stock futures were little changed Sunday night, as traders prepared to kick off the second half of what's already been a strong year on Wall Street.
Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 22 points. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures traded flat.
Stocks are coming off a banner start to the year. On Friday, the Nasdaq Composite closed out its biggest first-half gain since 1983, surging 31.7%, while the S&P 500 jumped 15.9% for its best first-half since 2019. The Dow climbed a modest 3.8% during the period.
Those gains come as enthusiasm around artificial intelligence boosted tech stocks. Data showing a resilient U.S. economy despite higher rates also lifted investor sentiment, suppressing some fears on Wall Street of a looming downturn.
"The technical rally continues, with the market now 24% above the October low," said Mark Hackett, Nationwide's chief of investment research. "The tailwinds from a technical perspective may be ending, as the universal pessimism fades, but there are growing indications that a handoff from technicals to fundamentals is possible, with encouraging macro and earnings data."
Tesla shares were little changed in overnight trading after the electric vehicle maker reported delivery and production numbers that beat analysts' expectations. Elsewhere, United shares inched marginally lower as bad weather contributed to a swath of flight disruptions for the airline over the long holiday weekend.
Stocks kick off a shortened trading week Monday, with the market closing at 1 p.m. ET for the Independence Day holiday. Investors will pore over the latest ISM manufacturing PMI and S&P Global manufacturing PMI data for June ahead of Friday's jobs report.
Where the major averages stand heading into the second half
Wall Street just wrapped up a banner start to the year. This is where all the majors averages stand as the third quarter and second half begins.
- Gained 2.02% last week to notch its best weekly performance since March its best weekly performance since 3/31/2023 when it gained 3.22%, and 4th positive week in 5.
- Jumped 4.56% in June for its best monthly performance since November 2022
- Notched third consecutive positive quarter second quarter for its third consecutive
- Up 3.80% for the year
- Gained 2.35% last week for its sixth positive week in seven
- Rose 6.47% in June for its best monthly performance since October 2022
- Added 8.30% in the second quarter for its best quarterly performance since the fourth quarter of 2021
- Up 15.91% this year, notched its best first half since 2019
- Added 2.19% last week for its ninth positive week in 10
- Jumped 6.59% in June for its best monthly gain since January
- Gained 12.81% during the second quarter, notched back-to-back positive quarters for the first time since its five-quarter streak ending in the second quarter of 2021
- Up 31.73% in 2023 to notch its best first half since 1983
— Samantha Subin, Chris Hayes
Tesla tops delivery, production expectations
Tesla over the weekend reported second-quarter vehicle production and delivery numbers that surpassed analyst expectations.
The company on Sunday said it posted 466,140 deliveries and produced a total of 479,700 vehicles.
The figures mean deliveries rose 83% year-over-year for the electric vehicle maker as it increased manufacturing capacity and production at its assembly plant in Austin, Texas.
It marks the fifth consecutive quarter that Tesla reported more vehicles produced versus deliveries.
— Samantha Subin
Stock futures open slightly higher
Stock futures opened slightly higher in overnight trading Sunday.
Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15 points, while S&P 500 futures added 0.07%. Nasdaq-100 futures gained 0.15%.
— Samantha Subin