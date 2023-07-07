Op-ed: Cruise line stocks are a light on the horizon for investors seeking diversification

The NASDAQ may have hit a bit of a blip in late June when it absorbed losses over six consecutive trading sessions at one point. But it rallied during the final days of the month, finishing comfortably in the black and it's up over 30% through the first half of the year.

Only a handful of companies are responsible for most of the index's gains thus far, including the likes of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA ), Meta (NASDAQ: META ) and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ). While concentrations within indexes like this are hardly unusual, they are often a bearish omen. The good news is market breadth improved beginning in late May and leadership has expanded to include cyclical sectors and industries.

Still, these firms have become so expensive relative to the broader market that some analysts have recently begun downgrading them. Naturally, that may prompt some investors to look elsewhere if some of those names lose momentum.

One place to start could be cruise companies: Carnival Cruise Line (NYSE: CCL ), Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH ) and Royal Caribbean International (NYSE: RCL ). Perhaps no other industry took it on the chin as hard during the pandemic, which halted sailings for months.

Even as these companies have bounced back from the lowest of the lows, they remain unprofitable. Still, the industry has several things going in its favor currently. Consider the following: