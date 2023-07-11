Ukraine war live updates: NATO leaders meet as Turkey approves Sweden bid; Kyiv comes back under attack

The U.S. and some other NATO member states are not willing to allow Ukraine to join the alliance right now, despite Kyiv's repeated calls to join and insistence that its membership should be approved during this week's NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

"In terms of Ukraine itself, President Biden, the Germans, and others, the French, are not willing to give Ukraine membership right now," Ariel Cohen, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center, told CNBC.

"President Biden said after the war is over Ukraine will get the membership," he said. "The big question of course is if all of the territory of Ukraine is not liberated, what about that? Does that commit NATO to a war against Russia to liberate the Ukrainian territory? Probably not."

The primary concern among the United States, France and Germany is the role of Article 5 of the NATO treaty, which stipulates that all members must defend any member state that is attacked by a non-NATO state. As a result of that, NATO does not accept new member states that are currently at war or have land occupied by an adversarial power.

"The majority of the alliance stands firmly with us," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video message Monday.

"When we applied for membership of NATO, we spoke frankly: de facto, Ukraine is already in the alliance," he said. "Our weapons are the weapons of the alliance. Our values are what the alliance believes in … Vilnius must confirm all this."



— Natasha Turak