European markets cautiously higher ahead of key U.S. inflation data
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
LONDON — European markets were slightly higher on Wednesday morning as investors await a key U.S. inflation reading later in the day, which will have significant bearing on the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions.
European markets
The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.3% in early trade, with tech stocks adding 1% to lead gains as most sectors and major bourses nudged into positive territory. Travel and leisure stocks slipped 0.4%.
The European blue chip index closed out Tuesday's session 0.7% higher, with construction and material stocks leading gains.
Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed overnight, with Japan's Nikkei 225 retreating, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index continued to rally.
Stateside, stock futures were little changed in early premarket trade as investors awaited the first of several potentially pivotal inflation reports this week.
Economists polled by Dow Jones expect the June U.S. consumer price index — due before the Wall Street bell on Wednesday — to rise 0.3% from May and 3.1% on an annualized basis. Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is projected to rise 0.3% on the month and 5% on the year.
June data for the producer price index — another well-watched gauge of inflation — is due Thursday before the bell. Both prints will be watched closely as indicators for the path of inflation and the Fed's monetary policy.
Back in Europe, the Bank of England releases its financial stability report before the bell Wednesday.
European stocks open slightly higher
European shares were mostly higher at Wednesday's open.
Bank of England: UK banks strong enough to support households and businesses
The Bank of England on Wednesday said British banks are strong enough to support households and businesses through the squeeze of higher borrowing costs and the rising cost of living.
In its Financial Stability Report, the central bank noted that U.K. households and businesses are in a safer position than they were before the financial crisis, with a lower proportion of household income spent on mortgage payments and a lower proportion of business spend used to service debt.
"Higher interest payments on loans mean some households and businesses may not be able to make their payments. This increases the risks that banks may face some losses," the Bank said.
"However, U.K. banks are resilient and they are strong enough to continue supporting households and businesses through a period of higher interest rates. In line with our rules, they have large capital buffers to absorb losses."
Though banks have not yet seen a rise in borrowers being unable to meet loan payments, the Bank said that its interest rate hikes would feed through into the economy gradually. As such, the full impact is yet to be felt by households and businesses.
— Elliot Smith
— Ganesh Rao
New Zealand holds interest rate at 5.5%, first pause since October 2021
New Zealand's central bank has held its benchmark interest rate at 5.5%, marking the first pause for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand since October 2021.
The RBNZ said the current level of interest rates are "constraining spending and inflation pressure as anticipated and required."
However, the central bank said interest rates still need to "remain at a restrictive level for the foreseeable future," to ensure that consumer inflation returns to its target range of 1-3%.
— Lim Hui Jie
Japan's wholesale inflation slows for sixth straight month to 4.1%
Japan's corporate goods price index rose at a slower pace of 4.1% year-on-year in June, the sixth straight month that growth has slowed.
Also known as the wholesale inflation gauge, the 4.1% figure is lower than May's revised print of 5.2%, and also the slowest inflation rate recorded since April 2021.
The corporate goods price index measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services.
— Lim Hui Jie