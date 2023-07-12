European markets cautiously higher ahead of key U.S. inflation data

LONDON — European markets were slightly higher on Wednesday morning as investors await a key U.S. inflation reading later in the day, which will have significant bearing on the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.3% in early trade, with tech stocks adding 1% to lead gains as most sectors and major bourses nudged into positive territory. Travel and leisure stocks slipped 0.4%.

The European blue chip index closed out Tuesday's session 0.7% higher, with construction and material stocks leading gains.

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed overnight, with Japan's Nikkei 225 retreating, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index continued to rally.

Stateside, stock futures were little changed in early premarket trade as investors awaited the first of several potentially pivotal inflation reports this week.

Economists polled by Dow Jones expect the June U.S. consumer price index — due before the Wall Street bell on Wednesday — to rise 0.3% from May and 3.1% on an annualized basis. Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is projected to rise 0.3% on the month and 5% on the year.

June data for the producer price index — another well-watched gauge of inflation — is due Thursday before the bell. Both prints will be watched closely as indicators for the path of inflation and the Fed's monetary policy.

Back in Europe, the Bank of England releases its financial stability report before the bell Wednesday.