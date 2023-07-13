Ukraine war live updates: 'Massive' overnight strikes by Iranian drones hit Kyiv; Zelenskyy welcomes 'good result' from NATO summit

"For the first time since independence, we have formed a security foundation for Ukraine on its way to NATO," Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed what he called a "good result" from this week's NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, pointing to security guarantees from the G7 countries and news weapons packages.

"For the first time since independence, we have formed a security foundation for Ukraine on its way to NATO," Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter. "These are concrete security guarantees that are confirmed by the top 7 democracies in the world. Never before have we had such a security foundation, and this is the level of the G7. On this foundation, we will build a new, legally binding architecture of bilateral security treaties with the most powerful countries."

The Ukrainian leader's positive tone was a significant change from Tuesday, when he lashed out at NATO for not providing a timeline for Ukraine to join the alliance, calling it "absurd." Leaders of NATO member states made clear that Ukraine has a future place in NATO, but that no action could be taken on this front while the country is still at war.

Zelenskyy on Wednesday accepted this, calling it "understandable" and expressing confidence that Ukraine would join the alliance when the war is over.

"Never before have the words "you are equal among equals" for Ukraine from other NATO members sounded truly meaningful," his post read.

— Natasha Turak