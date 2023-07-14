Ukraine war live updates: Controversial U.S.-made cluster bombs arrive in Ukraine; Russia protests Olympics 'discrimination'

U.S.-made cluster bombs have arrived in Ukraine, just under a week after President Joe Biden announced a decision to provide the controversial weapons to the country. More than 120 countries have bans on them under the Convention on Cluster Munitions, including many NATO member states, because of their disproportionate harm on civilians.

The Pentagon says Wagner Group is no longer fighting in Ukraine in any significant capacity, nearly three weeks after the group's aborted mutiny attempt against Russia's government.

Russian officials are protesting against what they say is discrimination on the part of the International Olympic Committee against Russian athletes. The IOC, for its part, says it is torn between two "irreconcilable" positions, and has not made a decision yet as to whether or not it will extend invitations to Russian and Belarusian competitors.