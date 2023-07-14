LIVE UPDATES
Ukraine war live updates: Controversial U.S.-made cluster bombs arrive in Ukraine; Russia protests Olympics 'discrimination'
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.
U.S.-made cluster bombs have arrived in Ukraine, just under a week after President Joe Biden announced a decision to provide the controversial weapons to the country. More than 120 countries have bans on them under the Convention on Cluster Munitions, including many NATO member states, because of their disproportionate harm on civilians.
The Pentagon says Wagner Group is no longer fighting in Ukraine in any significant capacity, nearly three weeks after the group's aborted mutiny attempt against Russia's government.
Russian officials are protesting against what they say is discrimination on the part of the International Olympic Committee against Russian athletes. The IOC, for its part, says it is torn between two "irreconcilable" positions, and has not made a decision yet as to whether or not it will extend invitations to Russian and Belarusian competitors.
Ukraine air force says it shot down 16 Russian drones
Ukraine's air force on Friday said it shot down 16 out of 17 Iranian-made Shahed drones launched by Russian troops since Thursday evening, according to Google-translated comments on Telegram.
The drones came from the southeastern direction, the air force added.
Russia's military has increased its attacks against Ukraine in recent days, including targeting the capital Kyiv. The offensive coincided with the NATO military alliance's summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, which heavily focused on aid to Ukraine.
CNBC could not independently verify developments on the ground.
— Ruxandra Iordache
Wagner no longer fighting in Ukraine 'in any significant capacity': Pentagon
The Pentagon doesn't see Russian private mercenary force Wagner Group currently taking part in Ukraine combat in any significant way, one of its representatives said.
"At this stage, we do not see Wagner forces participating in any significant capacity in support of combat operations in Ukraine," Pentagon press secretary Pat Ryder said in a briefing. He said that by the Defense Department's assessment, "the majority" of Wagner fighters are in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine.
The comments come roughly three weeks after the group's short-lived mutiny attempt led by its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.
— Natasha Turak
Putin says additional Western weapons promised to Ukraine will only escalate conflict
Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a television address that the new international commitments to supply Ukraine with additional arms and security assistance packages following the NATO summit will only escalate the ongoing conflict.
Putin said that in particular, Russian forces will make tanks given to Ukraine for use on the battlefield "a priority target," according to a Reuters report. Putin's comments follow a NATO leaders summit in Lithuania's capital.
The Russian leader reiterated the Kremlin's position that Kyiv's ascension to the NATO alliance, which has been ongoing since 2002, will also pose a risk to Russia's security.
— Amanda Macias
Russia says IOC is discriminating against Russian athletes ahead of 2024 Olympic Games
Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said on Telegram that the International Olympic Committee, or IOC, is discriminating against Russian athletes, according to an NBC News translation.
Earlier on Thursday, the IOC said Russia and Belarus would not receive an official invitation to the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris like other countries later this month.
"We are still confronted with two irreconcilable positions. The Russian side wants the IOC to ignore the war. The Ukrainian side wants the IOC to totally isolate anyone with a Russian and Belarusian passport," the IOC wrote in a statement, adding that it was still deciding on whether to extend invitations.
Matytsin described the IOC's "regulations for the admission of Russian athletes" as "discriminatory."
"Of course, for athletes for whom participation in the Olympic Games is a dream, this is difficult, this is a serious violation, from my point of view, of both the Olympic Charter and the principles of a unified approach to all states," Matytsin added.
— Amanda Macias
Putin says Moscow considering withdrawing from Black Sea grain deal
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow could withdraw from the Black Sea grain deal saying the agricultural agreement has only benefitted Ukraine so far.
Moscow maintains that the current agreement does not support Russian fertilizer exports while Ukrainian agricultural products travel through the humanitarian sea corridor freely.
Putin, speaking on state television, also said that he had not received a letter from U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on possible ways to salvage and renew the deal, according to a Reuters report.
— Amanda Macias