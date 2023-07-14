LIVE UPDATES
Europe stocks head for lower open at end of winning week
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
LONDON — European stock markets are on course for a slightly lower open Friday, after five positive sessions.
The regional Stoxx 600 index on Thursday marked its longest run of daily gains in nearly three months, according to Reuters data.
Globally, stocks gained this week as the U.S. consumer price index and producer price index both came in cooler than expected and suggested a significant slowdown in inflation in the world's largest economy.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite closed at their highest levels in over a year on Thursday, though stock futures were mixed as as attention turns to second-quarter earning season and morning reports from a slew of big banks.
Investors have also been assessing figures from the U.K. this week, where wages grew significantly — a concern for the Bank of England, which is tackling the worst inflation among the Group of Seven nations. Meanwhile, the economy contracted by 0.1% in May, slightly better than the 0.2% contraction in consensus estimates.
European earnings will get into full swing next week, though Burberry reports Friday.
There will also be releases on German wholesale prices and the euro zone trade balance.
Opening calls: Europe stocks to open lower
European stocks look set for a lower open Friday, according to data from IG. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 is heading for a 15.5 point fall to 7,427, while Germany's DAX is set to open 14.4 points lower at 16,130. France's CAC 40 and Italy's MIB were seen opening lower by 13.8 and 26 points, respectively.
— Jenni Reid
CNBC Pro: This high-yield bond fund with 'conservative' assets offers 10% in dividends
The fund manager behind a fixed-income fund offering 10% in dividends has predicted a "deterioration in credit" for the wider economy in the near future.
However, the portfolio manager expects the fund to be well-position for such a scenario while generating market-beating income.
It is among only a handful of funds available to retail investors across Europe that currently offers double-digit yields.
— Ganesh Rao
Global fintech funding plunged almost 50% in first half of 2023: S&P
Funding in fintech startups dropped 49% globally to $23 billion in the first half of 2023 as compared to a year ago, S&P Global Market Intelligence data showed.
Deal counts in the first six months of 2023 totaled 1,178 — a 64% plunge from the same period last year.
Meanwhile, mega funding rounds of more than $100 million have been scarce, with only nine in second quarter 2023, when it was 23 in first quarter 2023 and 55 in second quarter 2022, said S&P.
The failure of Silicon Valley Bank in March "dampened investor risk appetite," said S&P.
"A trio of big-ticket deals — Stripe's $6.87 billion, an Ant Group unit's $1.5 billion and PhonePe's $850 million— masked the deterioration in the fintech funding environment in the first half of 2023," said Sampath Sharma Nariyanuri, fintech research analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
However, Nariyanuri expects "a recovery in public market valuations of tech stocks, a stabilization in interest rates and a pickup in M&A activity" to boost the second half of 2023.
— Sheila Chiang
International Monetary Fund says China's growth is slowing
The International Monetary Fund said that growth in China is slowing due to weaker private investment as well as slowing exports and reduced domestic demand.
The organization's spokesperson Julie Kozak said in a briefing, "Growth momentum has been slowing recently in China, largely due to weaker than expected private investment" pointing to a recent decline in exports after seeing strong performance in the first quarter of the year.
"The overall picture for growth in China is one of a slowing economy, and that is consistent with the forecast that we that we had in in April," noting an "updated forecast" for China will be reflected in IMF's next World Economic Outlook.
— Jihye Lee
Producer price index rises less than expected
The producer price index, a measure of what wholesalers pay for goods, rose 0.1% in June. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected an increase of 0.2%. Core PPI, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, climbed 0.1% — also less than expected.
— Fred Imbert
Australia appoints Michele Bullock as new central bank governor
Reserve Bank of Australia's deputy governor Michele Bullock has been appointed as the new central bank chief, the country's Treasury said Friday.
She succeeds incumbent Philip Lowe, whose term will end on August 17 — that brings a close to his 43 years at the bank. Treasurer Jim Chalmers described Bullock's appointment as "the optimal balance between providing exceptional experience & expertise and offering a fresh leadership perspective."
Bullock's appointment would mean that the RBA will have a vacant deputy governor's post, which the government said that it will fill in the coming months.
— Lim Hui Jie
Fed's Waller says two more rate hikes needed to bring inflation down
Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller voiced the need for two more rate hikes for inflation to be brought down to its target.
"I see two more 25-basis-point hikes in the target range over the four remaining meetings this year as necessary to keep inflation moving toward our target," he said, speaking at at event at New York University on Thursday.
He called the latest consumer price index reading that showed a cooling inflation rate as "welcome" news, while adding, "one data point does not make a trend."
"I am going to need to see this improvement sustained before I am confident that inflation has decelerated," he said.
— Jihye Lee
CNBC Pro: ‘Undeniably vast’ opportunity: Bank of America names generative A.I. global ‘winners’
Bank of America has described the AI opportunity within the software industry as "undeniably vast" and ranked European companies in the sector.
"We see gen AI as an opportunity for the Software industry to derive both potential revenue uplift via enhanced value proposition and data monetization, alongside productivity improvements," the bank said.
— Lucy Handley
S&P 500 up more than 3% since rate hikes started
In another bullish sign for the market, the S&P 500 is now up 3.3% since the Fed started raising rates in March 2022. The move comes as traders cheer the prospects of the central bank taming inflation without tipping the economy into a recession.
"For first time in 2023 we are currently being asked by multiple clients if we think the S&P 500 is now on track to clock an ATH before year end. I am going with a yes on this," Goldman Sachs' John Flood wrote in a note Wednesday.
— Fred Imbert