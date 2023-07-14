Europe stocks head for lower open at end of winning week

LONDON — European stock markets are on course for a slightly lower open Friday, after five positive sessions.

The regional Stoxx 600 index on Thursday marked its longest run of daily gains in nearly three months, according to Reuters data.

Globally, stocks gained this week as the U.S. consumer price index and producer price index both came in cooler than expected and suggested a significant slowdown in inflation in the world's largest economy.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite closed at their highest levels in over a year on Thursday, though stock futures were mixed as as attention turns to second-quarter earning season and morning reports from a slew of big banks.

Investors have also been assessing figures from the U.K. this week, where wages grew significantly — a concern for the Bank of England, which is tackling the worst inflation among the Group of Seven nations. Meanwhile, the economy contracted by 0.1% in May, slightly better than the 0.2% contraction in consensus estimates.

European earnings will get into full swing next week, though Burberry reports Friday.

There will also be releases on German wholesale prices and the euro zone trade balance.