JPMorgan Chase is set to report second-quarter earnings — here’s what the Street expects

Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase, at the U.S. Capitol for a lunch meeting with the New Democrat Coalition in Washington, D.C., June 6, 2023.

JPMorgan Chase is scheduled to report second-quarter results before the opening bell Friday, kicking off the banking industry's earnings season.

JPMorgan has been a port in the storm for bank investors this year. Earnings reports from the biggest U.S. bank by assets are closely watched for read-throughs for other lenders.

Here's what Wall Street expects, according to analysts' estimates:

Earnings: $4 per share, according to Refinitiv

Revenue: $38.96 billion, according to Refinitiv

Trading revenue: Fixed income $4.12 billion, equities $2.41 billion, according to StreetAccount

Investment banking revenue: $1.42 billion

Net interest income: $21.21 billion

JPMorgan has been a standout recently on several fronts. Whether it's about deposits, funding costs or net interest income — all hot-button topics since the regional banking crisis began in March — the bank has outperformed smaller peers.

That's helped shares of the bank climb 11% so far this year, compared with the 16% decline of the KBW Bank Index. When JPMorgan last reported results in April, its shares had their biggest earnings-day increase in two decades.

This time around, JPMorgan will have the benefit of owning First Republic after its U.S.-brokered takeover in early May.

The acquisition, which added roughly $203 billion in loans and securities and $92 billion in deposits, may help cushion JPMorgan against some of the headwinds faced by the industry. Banks are losing low-cost deposits as customers find higher-yielding places to park their cash, causing the industry's funding costs to rise.

That's pressuring the industry's profit margins. Last month, several regional banks disclosed lower-than-expected interest revenue, and analysts expect more banks to do the same in coming weeks. On top of that, banks are expected to disclose a slowdown in loan growth and rising costs related to commercial real estate debt, all of which squeeze banks' bottom lines.

Lenders have begun setting aside more loan-loss provisions on expectations for a slowing economy this year. JPMorgan is expected to post a $2.72 billion provision for credit losses, according to the StreetAccount estimate.

The bank won't be able to sidestep downturns faced in other areas, namely, the slowdown in trading and investment banking activity. In May, JPMorgan said revenue from those Wall Street activities was headed for a 15% decline from a year earlier.

Finally, analysts will want to hear what JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has to say about the health of the economy and his expectations for banking regulation and consolidation.

Wells Fargo and Citigroup are scheduled to release results later Friday, while Bank of America and Morgan Stanley report Tuesday. Goldman Sachs discloses results Wednesday.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.