Biden has a new student loan forgiveness plan, and you can join a public hearing on it now

People rally in support of the Biden administration's student debt relief plan in front of the the U.S. Supreme Court on Feb. 28, 2023.

Following a Supreme Court ruling last month that effectively killed President Joe Biden's original student loan forgiveness plan, the White House is quickly moving ahead with a new strategy to deliver people relief.

This time, Biden will rely on a different law to try to legally erase student loan debt — the Higher Education Act. The justices concluded he didn't have the power to do so under the Heroes Act of 2003.

This new plan is the topic of an open hearing Tuesday at the U.S. Department of Education, where members of the public can weigh in on the latest relief package and learn more about how it will work.

"We look forward to participating in the negotiated rulemaking process and appreciate the Biden administration's willingness to deliver debt relief in the face of last month's unjust ruling by the Supreme Court," Mike Pierce, executive director of the Student Borrower Protection Center, said during the event.

This hearing is the first phase of the process, and there will be an opportunity to submit your own public comment on it in the near future. For Tuesday, here's what to know.